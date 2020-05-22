88th Readiness Division receives national public affairs accolades

Courtesy Photo | Cheryl Phillips (left), director of Public Affairs for the 88th Readiness Division,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cheryl Phillips (left), director of Public Affairs for the 88th Readiness Division, meets with distinguished visitors in her office Oct. 18, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 88th is a tenant organization at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Chris Hanson/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The 88th Readiness Division’s (RD) Public Affairs team was recently recognized during two national Department of Defense public affairs competitions.



The 88th RD’s new community engagement program earned top honors with the U.S. Army Reserve Public Affairs Award of Distinction in the 2019 Brumfield Mass Communications Competition.



The team also received second-place honors for the Kathy Canham-Ross Award of Distinction in the U.S. Army’s Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition for the same engagement program.



Cheryl Phillips, director of Public Affairs for the 88th RD, credits 88th RD Commander Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels’ strong support of community engagements as key to each award.



“We couldn’t have achieved this level of success without the support of Maj. Gen. Daniels,” Phillips said. “She participated in a majority of our planned engagements, which allowed us to build many strong relationships with our community partners in the 88th RD’s 19-state region.”



The Brumfield Competition recognizes U.S. Army Reserve public affairs units and command public affairs Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians for outstanding achievement in furthering the objectives of the Department of Defense Public Affairs Program. More information is available online at https://www.usar.army.mil/Brumfield/.



The Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards Competition is hosted by the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs on behalf of the secretary of the Army.



The competition recognizes Soldiers and Army civilian employees throughout all components of the U.S. Army for excellence in achieving the objectives of the Army Public Affairs Program.



The 88th Readiness Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



(Article prepared by the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office.)