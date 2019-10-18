Cheryl Phillips (left), director of Public Affairs for the 88th Readiness Division, meets with distinguished visitors in her office Oct. 18, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 88th is a tenant organization at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Chris Hanson/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6219215
|VIRIN:
|191018-A-A4608-527
|Resolution:
|5151x3433
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th Readiness Division receives national public affairs accolades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
88th Readiness Division receives national public affairs accolades
LEAVE A COMMENT