NAVSAFECEN Prepares Fleet For New Mishap Reporting System

The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting (SIR) to report safety mishaps starting Aug. 31.



In preparation for the Aug. 31 launch, the Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) now provides virtual SIR familiarization training through Aug. 31 with more than 40 scheduled online sessions, facilitated by Adobe Connect. Instructional training will include account access, accounts management, entering mishaps and recommendations, memorandum of final evaluation (MOFE) endorsements, basic analytics and running reports.



The eight-hour live sessions scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will start promptly within each respective time zone (sessions will be recorded for later viewing). All safety professionals, safety specialists and collateral duty safety officers are strongly encouraged to attend.



RMI SIR provides a single, easy to use point of data entry for Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals. Users will find easier and quicker data input and reduced chance of errors.



RMI SIR is a revolutionary hazard and mishap reporting and data collection system. SIR will provide relevant information and safety data for identifying and managing risk. It will allow us to make data-driven, risk-based decisions, across the entire enterprise, according to NAVSAFECEN Commander, Rear Adm. “Lucky” Luchtman. We have never had full visibility in one system before, he said.



“Having an effective consolidated reporting system will allow our naval safety professionals to accurately measure the state of safety across warfighting communities and make risk-based decisions to improve safety,” Luchtman said. “The RMI initiative supports our mandate to preserve combat readiness and save lives.”



A web-based system only accessible via Common Access Card (CAC), RMI SIR enables the capture, analysis and reporting of critical safety issues, mitigations and actions. The RMI site, built for the Navy and Marine Corps, expands and adds new capabilities onto the already proven Air Force Safety Automated System (AFSAS). The DON recently completed testing on a portion of RMI, the Dive Jump Reporting System (DJRS).



When RMI is fully deployed, it will consolidate and eliminate older, redundant, legacy systems beginning with the Web-Enabled Safety System (WESS), the Enterprise Safety Application Management System (ESAMS), ESAMS’ Injury/Illness Tracker (INJTRACK), Medical, Mishap, and Compensation (MMAC) and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Occupational Accident and Injury Report Systems (POAIRS).



The online training session schedule follows below.



RMI SIR Familiarization Training Schedule:



Access training through Adobe Connect using the following URL: http://navsafetc.adobeconnect.com/rmi. Students will log in as a guest and can listen to the lecture with speakers or headphones. (Time zones with an asterisk (*) use the following URL: http://navsafetc.adobeconnect.com/rmi2 and two asterisks (**) use the following URL: http://navsafetc.adobeconnect.com/rmi3.)



All training sessions will be recorded and RMI SIR users can reference these in the future. Due to COVID-19, if travel restrictions lift, NAVSAFECEN will provide face-to-face training sessions on a case-by-case basis.



EST Eastern Standard Time

CST Central Standard Time

HST Hawaii Standard Time

CHST Chamorro Standard Time (Guam)

JSP Japan Standard Time

AST Asian Standard Time (Bahrain)

CET Central European Time (Italy, Spain)



May 27 EST

May 28 PST

June 3 PST

June 4 JST

June 9 JST

June 11 JST

June 16 EST

June 16 PST*

June 18 CHST

June 18 HST*

June 23 PST

June 25 PST

June 30 JST

July 9 AST

July 14 EST

July 14 PST*

July 16 CST

July 21 HST

July 23 HST

July 28 EST

July 30 PST

Aug. 4 EST

Aug. 6 EST

Aug. 11 JST

Aug. 13 JST

Aug. 17 EST

Aug. 18 JST

Aug. 19 CST

Aug. 20 HST

Aug. 20 PST*

Aug. 24 CHST

Aug. 24 JST*

Aug. 25 AST**

Aug. 25 CET

Aug. 26 CET

Aug. 26 EST*

Aug. 27 HST

Aug. 27 PST*