10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum remember the fallen

Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum's senior mission commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division's senior enlisted advisor, place a wreath at the foot of the Military Mountaineers' Monument during the post's annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 21, 2020. The ceremony was held to honor all of the fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who gave their lives in defense of the values, liberties, and freedoms we cherish in the United States today.

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony was observed at Memorial Park on May 21, 2020. Memorial Park is dotted with plaques inscribed with the names of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country.



The ceremony was held to honor all of the fallen 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who gave their lives in defense of the values, liberties, and freedoms we cherish in the United States today.



"This year our Memorial Day observance in the North Country, although different from previous years, is no less important," said Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum said in a statement from Afghanistan. "Instead of parades or large memorial events, we can still pause to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice."



During the ceremony, a wreath was laid by Brig. Gen. Brett Funck, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum's senior mission commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division's senior enlisted advisor, at the foot of the Military Mountaineers Monument. The wreath is a symbol of respect and appreciation for the selfless sacrifice given by fellow American citizens who perished in battle.



During uncertain times, citizens from around the nation have been challenged to be resilient in facing and adapting to the struggles that the pandemic has presented. A ceremony such as the one at Memorial Park allows Americans from every corner of the nation to still remember and celebrate our country this Memorial Day.



"All great nations respect and honor the warriors who defend their values and way of life," Mennes said. "Memorial Day is an opportunity to pause and recognize service members who have sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation, its values, and our freedoms."