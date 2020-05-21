Fort Hood Preventive Medicine Shares COVID-19 Best Practices with Exchange Barbers

Courtesy Photo | Photo courtesy of Fort Hood Public Affairs: Exchange barbers at Fort Hood receive a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Photo courtesy of Fort Hood Public Affairs: Exchange barbers at Fort Hood receive a mandatory certification course from public health experts from the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 13. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD – Need a haircut but concerned about COVID-19? Never fear: Army & Air Force Exchange Service barbers are now certified by the Fort Hood Department of Preventive Medicine to continue serving Soldiers and their families during the pandemic.



On May 13, Sgt. Natalie Seals of the 7417th Troop Medical Clinic and Capt. Vonessa Robinson, Chief of Environmental Health at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, led a mandatory training course, custom-tailored to Exchange barbers, about serving military communities in the COVID-19 era.



Seals and Robinson shared best practices for mitigating the spread of bacteria and viruses in barber shops. They also discussed the latest strategies from the Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Public Health Service and World Health Organization on preventing transmission of COVID-19.



Melvin Kessler, general manager for Exchange barber contractor Jershan, requested Preventive Medicine develop and provide the training, which barbers will need to retake every 90 days.



“No state requires this type of public health certification, so by requiring it at Fort Hood we are setting a standard that’s higher than anywhere else,” Kessler said.



Kessler requested the training in anticipation of increased foot traffic as pandemic restrictions ease and Soldiers return to work, a move that surprised and impressed Seals.



“I’ve only run into this kind of enthusiasm at two or three other posts,” she said. “It’s great that Mr. Kessler wanted to bring this forth. Kudos to him.”



As an extra check and balance, Seals and Robinson provided the curriculum to Fort Hood public health inspectors for use in future barber shop inspections. Exchange services staff also received the training so they can ensure compliance when conducting their own inspections.



“Partnerships like this really do make a difference,” said Exchange Services Business Manager Jeanne Young. “We appreciate Preventive Medicine helping us keep our customers safe. They have a job to do, and if we do our job right, then everything is on the up-and-up.”



While barber shops outside the gate have only recently reopened, Exchange barbers have continued serving the Fort Hood community through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Extra precautions have been taken to ensure adequate physical distancing: Shops have halved the number of clients that can be seen at one time, and waiting room seating has been moved outside so chairs can be kept at least 6 feet apart. Such measures will continue for the foreseeable future, Young said.



“The Exchange is mission essential, and keeping our customers safe is our No. 1 priority,” she said.



The concept has since spread to other Fort Hood Exchange facilities, with Seals and Robinson providing a similar course to stylists at the Paul Mitchell salon on May 20. Kessler, meanwhile, has put the course online so public health officials at about 30 other military installations can administer the training to employees at the rest of his Exchange barber shops.



“We are showing everyone that the Exchange and its concessionaires set the bar higher,” Kessler said. “We will always go above and beyond to serve those who serve while putting their health and safety first.”



