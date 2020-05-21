Charlie West Spotlight May 2020

The Charlie West Spotlight for May 2020 is Staff Sgt. Alex Rayburn, a Radio Frequency (RF) Transmissions Specialist, assigned to the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES).



As an RF transmission specialist, Rayburn's job involves the deployment, sustainment, troubleshooting, and repair of standard radio frequency wireless, line-of-sight, beyond-line-of-sight, wideband, and ground-based satellite and encryption transmission devices. Additionally, this includes multiple waveform systems ob involves transmitting a wireless signal to an antenna, which is tuned to a specific frequency so that it receives only the desired signal.



Upon entering the unit in June 2014, Rayburn knew that he wanted a career in technology.



"I wanted to have a challenging career field that centered on technology," Rayburn said. "Being able to troubleshoot systems and provide critical communications is the most rewarding part of my job."



According to Lt. Col. Robert Warren, the Senior Health Technician assigned to the 167th AES, Rayburn is among the best airmen in the unit and is more than able to handle difficult challenges.



"He is one of our top Non-commissioned officers," said Warren. "In any job that we have given him, he has excelled."



Rayburn is a native of Elenor, W.Va. and a 2014 graduate of Buffalo High School. Later, he received an Associates' degree in Process Instrumentation Technology from BridgeValley Community and Technical College.



In his full-time job, Rayburn is a military technician in the West Virginia National Guard's J6 (communications) Domestic Operations section.



In his free time, Rayburn enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, backpacking, kayaking, camping, and cooking.



His military goal is to eventually make the rank of Chief Master Sgt., while his civilian goal is to become an expert in his field and pass his knowledge to others.



"I would like to be a technical expert in wireless communications," he explained. "Once I gain enough experience and technical proficiency, I would like to teach others."



His favorite moment in the 130th was coming back from a recent deployment to Southwest Asia. Additionally, he values the family atmosphere that the unit provides.



"I feel that at the 130th, everyone is here to help," he said. "No matter how big or small your problem is, people are willing to lend a helping hand."



His proudest moment in life was when he was selected for his current position in the J6, as it allows him to serve his state and nation on a full-time basis.



"Being in the military means a lot to me," he explained. "I enjoy knowing that I am making a positive impact on the world around me."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 14:36 Story ID: 370558 Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie West Spotlight May 2020, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.