    Charlie West Spotlight May 2020

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A portrait of staff Sgt. Alex Rayburn, a Radio Frequency (RF) Transmissions Specialist, assigned to the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES). Rayburn is the Charlie West Spotlight for May 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 14:36
    Photo ID: 6218087
    VIRIN: 200513-Z-LQ742-0001
    Resolution: 3224x4579
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie West Spotlight May 2020, by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVNG
    WVANG

