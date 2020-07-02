Services Airman Fills Plates and Spirits

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. —

To some Airmen serving food might be “just a job,” but to one particular Airman on Joint Base Charleston (JBC) that’s not the case.



Airman Shelsy Joseph, a Food Apprentice for the 628th Force Support Squadron, currently spends her days working at the Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility. She is fairly new to the Air Force, just shy of one year on operational duty, and claims Joint Base Charleston as her first duty station. She’s worked at the Gaylor Dining Facility since she arrived to JBC about eight months ago. Airman Joseph views her job differently than a line-cook who provides food to the base and local community from nine to five each day.



“When you hit your first shift out of tech school it feels sort of long, but after a while it just becomes really easy, and you don’t really think about the time,” Airman Joseph said. She thinks the job is really enjoyable, “especially when you get close with your co-workers and some of them become your friends.”



Joseph’s day-to-day responsibilities are food preparation, cooking, distribution, and a lot of other food handling services; however, she declares that she finds most of her fulfillment in her engagement with the customers.



“Why not make someone else happy? You’re feeding them, so your personality, your attitude, everything, should just keep adding to their day” she said.



Shifts aren’t always glamorous, and are sometimes full of “organized chaos,” but Joseph often reminds herself of the impact she is having.



“We feed everyone. That’s huge,” states Joseph. “You have to eat to get the mission done, and if you’re not eating, it’s not going to be good.”



Airman Joseph sees an average of 500 people every day and about 5000 people each week. With each encounter, she greets her customers with a smile to not only fill their bellies, but to help fill their spirits, too.



“I want to let the customers know that they’re welcome and that they’re not a bother,” she confided.



Airman Joseph looks forward to future opportunities within her career field and reminds everyone that no matter where you are in life, “positivity goes a long way.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 13:02 Story ID: 370544 Location: CHAS AFB, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Services Airman Fills Plates and Spirits, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.