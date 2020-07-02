Airman Shelsy Joseph, a Food Apprentice for the 628th Force Support Squadron, peels sweet potatoes in preparation for the dinner meal at the Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility, 7 Feb. 2020, on Joint Base Charleston, SC. The Robert D. Gaylor dining facility is named after the fifth Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, and normally serves 5000 meals during the week. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 13:02 Photo ID: 6217842 VIRIN: 200207-F-MZ355-0032 Resolution: 3054x2036 Size: 354.33 KB Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Services Airman Fills Plates and Spirits, by TSgt Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.