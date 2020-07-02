Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Services Airman Fills Plates and Spirits

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Airman Shelsy Joseph, a Food Apprentice for the 628th Force Support Squadron, peels sweet potatoes in preparation for the dinner meal at the Robert D. Gaylor Dining Facility, 7 Feb. 2020, on Joint Base Charleston, SC. The Robert D. Gaylor dining facility is named after the fifth Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, and normally serves 5000 meals during the week. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Shellby Matullo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
