Blue Angels Perform for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Isaac Esposito | 200520-N-BD352-0211 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Isaac Esposito | 200520-N-BD352-0211 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, flies over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missiled destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) on a return transit to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, following their annual flight over the U.S. Naval Academy commissioning ceremony May 20, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito) see less | View Image Page

The crew of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group observed the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform while underway in the Atlantic Ocean May 20.

The Blue Angels completed a flyover of the United States Naval Academy commissioning ceremony the morning of the 20th. On the trip back to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, a formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft performed as a salute to the HSTCSG Sailors, who remain at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group.

For many Sailors, seeing the Blue Angels from sea was a first. For others, it was their first time to see a Blue Angels demonstration ever.

Operations Specialist Third Class Chelsea Karamol, from Perrysburg, Ohio, was excited to see the Blue Angels for the first time. “I am most looking forward to seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces when they fly over. I know I will be smiling, as I’m so excited to experience watching the Blue Angels with everyone onboard.”

The Blue Angels completed the America Strong campaign earlier this month. The campaign, with the Air Force Thunderbirds, was a collaborative salute and thank you to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Third Class Tyler Williams, from Cleveland, watching the Blue Angels was a trip down memory lane. “For me, seeing the Blue Angels was very nostalgic,” said Williams. “I remember watching the Blue Angels as a kid, and seeing them today brought back great memories. I appreciate that they are giving us love out here.”

The HSTCSG is comprised of the flagship Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98).

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

For more news from Truman, visit www.navy.mil/local/cvn75/, www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy. For more information on the Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.