USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean

200520-N-BD352-0211 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, flies over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missiled destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) on a return transit to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, following their annual flight over the U.S. Naval Academy commissioning ceremony May 20, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac Esposito)

