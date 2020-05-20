Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard kickoff Virtual Fleet Week New York

NORFOLK, VA (NRMA) – The U.S. Navy (USN), Marine Corps (USMC) and Coast Guard (USCG) kicked off Virtual Fleet Week New York 2020 today with videos showing an unmanned surface vessel, the inside of a harbor patrol security boat, and question and answer sessions with an E-2D “Hawkeye” pilot and a member of the Navy’s elite “Leap Frogs” parachute team.



The weeklong event on social media is a new way for the residents of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to continue to take part in the annual celebration despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



“We know we will be back again one day, but until then we want to give you an opportunity to interact with us in the meantime,” Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region-Mid-Atlantic, said in a welcome video. “You’ll be able to see virtual ship tours, see some of our nation’s aircraft, hear our military bands play, ask questions of our men and women in uniform. All from the comfort and safety of your own home.”



Tomorrow’s schedule of events includes:



9 a.m. – Take a virtual tour of USS Laboon (DDG 58) from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook.



11 a.m. – Meet a Military Working Dog Handler based at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey on Facebook.



12 p.m. – Learn about Naval Weapons Station Earle’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey on Facebook.



2 p.m. – USO Show Troupe presents “America the Beautiful” on Facebook and Instagram.



3 p.m. – Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band performs “Come Together” by The Beatles on Facebook.



8 p.m. – The NY Subliners join the Navy eSports team in Call of Duty Warzone squad stream on Twitch at Twitch.tv/AmericasNavy.



Additional content will appear on social media throughout the day, including a look at New York’s Naval History presented by Naval History and Heritage Command on Instagram.



For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, and “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and Instagram at www.instagram.com/fleetweeknyc. Join the conversation on social media by using #VirtualFleetWeekNYC.



All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at www.fleetweeknewyork.com.

