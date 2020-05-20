Camp Lejeune to host Memorial Day salute of 21-minute guns

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    In accordance with U.S. Naval Regulations, a salute of 21-minute guns will be rendered by Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment at noon Monday, May 25, 2020, in observance of Memorial Day. During the salute, the flag is flown at half mast, and the guns are discharged at one-minute intervals.
    In keeping with tradition since 1971, Memorial Day honors the memory of the men and women who have died serving the U.S. Military. Staging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the firing will commence at noon at the William Pendleton Thompson Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
    Members with base access are invited to attend the ceremony, but are reminded to follow COVID-19 mitigation measures by maintaining social distancing, wearing face coverings when unable to maintain social distancing, and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.

