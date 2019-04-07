U.S. Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, commemorate America's Independence Day with a 21-gun salute at William Pendleton Thomas Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2019. Service members, their families and guests attended the ceremony to celebrate the birth of American Independence and render honors to the tradition it upholds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2019 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 08:57 Photo ID: 6216164 VIRIN: 190704-M-CO135-468 Resolution: 4930x3212 Size: 10.02 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th Marine Regiment honors Independence Day with 21-Gun Salute, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.