Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th Marine Regiment honors Independence Day with 21-Gun Salute

    10th Marine Regiment honors Independence Day with 21-Gun Salute

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2019

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, commemorate America's Independence Day with a 21-gun salute at William Pendleton Thomas Field on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2019. Service members, their families and guests attended the ceremony to celebrate the birth of American Independence and render honors to the tradition it upholds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2019
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 08:57
    Photo ID: 6216164
    VIRIN: 190704-M-CO135-468
    Resolution: 4930x3212
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Marine Regiment honors Independence Day with 21-Gun Salute, by LCpl Isaiah Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Lejeune to host Memorial Day salute of 21-minute guns

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USMC
    Tradition
    Honor
    Celebrate
    Independence
    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    21-Gun Salute
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    WPT Field
    COMMSTRAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT