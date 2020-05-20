DLA Troop Support rushes blankets to customers in Europe

Quick action and strong ties with a vendor by Defense Logistics Agency employees helped speed delivery of 200 wool blankets to U.S. Army Europe Mortuary Affairs in Stuttgart, Germany, in response to COVID-19 in late April.



DLA Troop Support’s Clothing and Textiles team coordinated the request, which was initially sent to DLA Troop Support Europe and Africa Customer Account Specialist Jamarys Diaz, with Travis Association for the Blind in Austin, Texas. The blankets were delivered in seven days and are used to present non-viewable human remains in a respectful, dignified manner, said Kyle Cherrington, program manager for USAREUR Theater Mortuary Affairs.



Marcus Hawkins, a DLA sourcing strategy specialist on-site at Travis, and Denise Vogelei, a Clothing and Textiles contracting officer, researched shipping options to ensure quick, affordable delivery.



“The team determined shipping the blankets directly to Germany would be the best option, with a delivery timeframe of five to seven days from time of departure,” Hawkins said, adding that Travis picked, packed and shipped the blankets within 24 hours of request.



Travis also provided tracking information that Diaz shared with the customer.



“As the primary DLA Troop Support Europe and Africa CAS for Clothing and Textiles, I can rely on Travis,” Diaz said. “They always go above and beyond to satisfy our needs and that of our customers.”



Close coordination between DLA and the vendor made it possible for the blankets to be delivered quickly despite distance, time differences and social distancing, Vogelei added.



More information on DLA’s COVID-19 support is available at www.dla.mil.

