Exchange Shoppers Can Enter to Win Super Bowl LV Tickets in Greatest of All Tides Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Procter & Gamble are giving military shoppers the chance to experience all the gridiron action of Super Bowl LV in person.



Through June 4, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter the Greatest of All Tides sweepstakes at www.shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive two tickets to Super Bowl LV, held Feb. 21 in Tampa, Florida, along with two tickets to an exclusive, invite-only pregame tailgate party—a combined $7,000 value.



One second-place winner will receive two Super Bowl LV game tickets, a $4,000 value. A $1,500 Exchange gift card, which can be put toward the purchase of a new washer and dryer, will be awarded to one third-place winner.



“The lights, the crowd, the action—there’s nothing quite like attending the biggest game of the year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’ll be the perfect way for our lucky winners to kick off their 2021.”



Travel and accommodations are not included with prizes. Authorized shoppers age 18 or older are eligible to enter. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Winners will be selected on or about June 12.



