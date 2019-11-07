Fagan assumes command of 451st IS

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Abraham Jackson, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Abraham Jackson, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. James Fagan, 451st Intelligence Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony in Signal Theater at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 11, 2019. The 451st IS was stood up in order to conduct and execute Air Force and national analysis and reporting capabilities using tactical and national resources to provide intelligence products for U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Southern Command operations, plans and forces, and the execution of Air Force national and tactical integration operations. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The 451st Intelligence Squadron became a subordinate organization to the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group during an assumption of command ceremony in Signal Theater here, July 11.



The 451st IS was stood up in order to conduct and execute Air Force and national analysis and reporting capabilities using tactical and national resources to provide intelligence products for U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Southern Command operations, plans and forces, and the execution of Air Force national and tactical integration operations.



Col. Abraham Jackson, 480th ISRG commander, presided over the ceremony, stating that Lt. Col. James Fagan brings the right background and experience to lead the Airmen of the 451st.



Prior to assuming command of the 451st IS, Fagan served as the chief of strategic engagement for the Political-Military Affairs Bureau of the United States Department of State. In this role, he was responsible for managing Department of Defense and Department of State senior leader engagements, executing the Department of State’s Foreign Government Employment program, and serving as a military advisor to the State Department’s operation center and crisis task forces.



The 451st IS' lineage descends from the 10th Radio Squadron, Mobile, activated at Brooks Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 23, 1949 through Oct. 21, 1950. It was reconstituted and consolidated with the 6951st Electronic Security Squadron, May 1st, 1991, at Royal Air Force Menwith Hill Station, United Kingdom, and later became the 451st IS until inactivation, June 24, 2015.