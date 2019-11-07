Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fagan assumes command of 451st IS

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2019

    480th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Abraham Jackson, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group commander, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. James Fagan, 451st Intelligence Squadron, during an assumption of command ceremony in Signal Theater at Fort Gordon, Georgia, July 11, 2019. The 451st IS was stood up in order to conduct and execute Air Force and national analysis and reporting capabilities using tactical and national resources to provide intelligence products for U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and U.S. Southern Command operations, plans and forces, and the execution of Air Force national and tactical integration operations. (Courtesy photo)

