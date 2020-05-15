Lake Cumberland’s Lakeview Boat Ramp closed to stage debris

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of the Lakeview Boat Ramp until further notice. The boat ramp area is being used for the Corps of Engineers debris collection program for staging and processing large wood collected from Lake Cumberland and its shoreline. (USACE photo by Cody Pyles) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (May 15, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the temporary closure of the Lakeview Boat Ramp until further notice. The boat ramp area is being used for the Corps of Engineers debris collection program for staging and processing large wood collected from Lake Cumberland and its shoreline.



The PRIDE of the Cumberland is a 26-foot vessel that pushes two 60-foot barges across Lake Cumberland in its mission to keep debris off the water. PRIDE stands for “Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment.” PRIDE represents the efforts of 42 counties within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to restore the natural beauty of their native region by encouraging citizens to take responsibility for protecting their environment and by providing the education and resources required.



The Lakeview Boat Ramp is currently impacted by the work of the PRIDE of the Cumberland and the significant amount of debris that has been collected from the waters of Lake Cumberland. U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers has been a champion of this program and supports the efforts by the Corps to keep the waters of the greater Tennessee-Cumberland River System free from negative impacts to the environment.



Nearby boat ramps include Waitsboro Recreation Area and General Burnside Island State Park.



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.)