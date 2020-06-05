Leaders update post as state restrictions ease

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



Editor’s note: This was updated as of Wednesday. For the most up-to-date information visit https://www.carson.army.mil/, and follow on Facebook @USArmyFortCarson.



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson leaders sought to mix things up a bit for their weekly virtual town hall, May 6, 2020. Conducting town halls weekly can tend to get repetitive. So, Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, sought out a fresh location to deliver the week’s update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Along with Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson senior enlisted leader, and Col. Rick Strong, 4th Inf. Div. G-1, McFarlane spoke to community members from Fort Carson’s Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club clubhouse.



The leaders covered a wide variety of topics while they encouraged Soldiers and civilians to remain positive during this unique time and circumstance.



“While Colorado state leaders have initiated phase one of the Safer at Home COVID-19 posture, they’ve emphasized that Safer at Home does not mean go back to what you were doing pre-COVID,” McFarlane said. “Really, as businesses begin to reopen it’s even more important for people to continue to take precautions, ensure social distancing measures, and wear face coverings.”



He reiterated that Fort Carson’s night-time curfew is still in effect and that Soldiers are still limited to a 40-mile travel radius from the post, and they remain in effect.



“Our intent is to ensure we are keeping everyone at home and safe as we continue to endure the COVID posture,” he said. “The bottom line is, the virus is still in the area. As states across the country relax some of their restrictions it does not mean that the virus has gone away. It means we need to be extra cautious as some people mistake the fact that restrictions have been relaxed to mean the virus is not there and is not a danger, when in fact, it is.”



That said, McFarlane explained that people should see increasing levels of training around post in the coming weeks, while protective measures are observed. Training will be conditions-based in small groups.



He then referred viewers to the post’s carson.army.mil website, where videos have been posted to show Soldiers how to operate and conduct training during the COVID-19 posture, doing so to also help Families understand the measures and discipline the Army is applying to ensure Family members’ safety.



The commanding general also thanked nurses in observance of National Nurses Week and gave a shout out to Brig. Gen. Guillaume “Will” Beaurpere, deputy commanding general for support, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, who had a farewell and promotion ceremony May 8, 2020.



From there, McFarlane announced that the post commissary and exchange will expand hours for high-risk populations due to feedback from community members, and will remove the facilities’ active-duty only hours. He also announced that the commissary will limit patrons’ meat purchases in response to a national supply chain shortage.



Since these COVID-19 town halls began roughly two months ago, Soldiers and community members have asked when the post gyms will reopen. And, since the state has relaxed some restrictions recently, those calls have come back.



“We are not opening the gyms just yet,” McFarlane said. “But, we have some targeted dates for opening the gyms and pools for active-duty members only in the future. We will provide the community with updates next week.”



Evans Army Community Hospital also announced that staff there will resume select surgeries as well as in-person primary care and pediatric services, and has plans to resume well-child and women’s health services in the near future.



With the summer months soon approaching, Fort Carson leaders also remind community members to think about summer safety. McFarlane mentioned motorcycle and water sports and asked Families to use caution when swimming or boating.



Summertime is also the time when many Soldiers and Families change duty stations. Given the current COVID-19 climate, Families are experiencing uncomfortable uncertainty revolving around their planned moves.



Col. Rick Strong, 4th Inf. Div. G-1, spoke to viewers about recent guidance issued from the Army and provided information about topics from travel restrictions to exception-to-policy and clearing-paper guidelines.



Holland then responded to questions from community members and informed Soldiers that they should continue physical training and visit the barber with regular frequency.



McFarlane then capped the townhall update by announcing Fort Carson leaders will continue to assess the post’s COVID-19 posture, the curfew and other response measures as restrictions change throughout the state.



“Caring for yourself and others is something Soldiers should be doing actively during this COVID response time,” he said. “As we work through our response here, some folks are in transition and some relationships are ending. Pay attention to your buddy and make sure you’re there to help them through whatever hardship they may have. It’s important that everyone understand this is a family affair and we have to be here for each other.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2020 Date Posted: 05.15.2020 11:47 Story ID: 370082 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders update post as state restrictions ease, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.