    DLA Distribution Bahrain supplies US Central Command troops despite border restrictions

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.14.2020

    Story by DLA Public Affairs 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency continues supplying U.S. forces in the Middle East despite COVID-19-related border restrictions by using sea routes instead of transporting via cargo trucks.
    The change allows DLA Distribution Bahrain to forward cargo to countries that are part of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.
    “DLA Distribution Bahrain has shipped 11 containers via sea van to Kuwait since completing two successful tests shipping cargo there April 14. Another 13 shipments to Kuwait are booked and 11 additional containers are scheduled for sea van shipment to Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Oman,” said Navy Cdr. Joseph Peth, DDNB commander.
    DDNB is working to resume truck shipments, he added.
    DDNB staff took on additional responsibilities to complete critical missions because border restrictions also limited DDNB’s ability to replace departing employees, Peth continued. Alternating work schedules, facility sterilization and increased social distancing measures were put in place to help prevent virus spread among U.S. and foreign national workers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 11:46
    Story ID: 369977
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
