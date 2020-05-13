Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DLA orders protective equipment for US nursing homes

    DLA orders protective equipment for US nursing homes

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, Federal Emergency Management Agency Supply...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Story by Christian DeLuca 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency ordered ~$134 million in personal protective equipment for U.S. nursing homes amid COVID-19.
    The White House Coronavirus Task Force requested the items, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to equip medical staffs at approximately 14,900 Medicaid and Medicare certified-locations with 14 days of protective gear. Nursing homes will receive the gear in two shipments, each with seven days’ worth of PPE.
    DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain awarded two contracts to Federal Resources, who will kit and deliver the items with the first deliveries beginning in early May. The second set of shipments are expected to begin in June. The supplies are meant to supplement existing efforts by the federal government to ensure nursing homes across the country have PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, according to FEMA.
    The equipment includes approximately 1.2 million pairs of protective eyewear, 12.8 million medical gowns, 13.8 million medical masks and 64.4 million pairs of nitrite gloves.
    C&E’s Special Operation Equipment Division met the requirement using its Tailored Logistics Support Program, which promotes competition between qualified vendors to create fair and reasonable prices for commercial, off-the-shelf products.
    “This is a prime example of how we’ve been tirelessly supporting the nation’s response to the coronavirus,” said Navy CAPT Jacqueline Meyer, C&E Director. “I am proud of the work our special operations team did to get these much needed items into the hands of those caring for some of our most vulnerable citizens.”
    DLA Troop Support will monitor and track deliveries until the contract is fulfilled.
    “We are in constant contact with FEMA and the vendor to make sure the operation is able to run smoothly and deliveries are made in a timely manner,” said Marko Graham, C&E Director of Customer Operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2020 07:35
    Story ID: 369951
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA orders protective equipment for US nursing homes, by Christian DeLuca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DLA
    Troop Support
    C&E
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT