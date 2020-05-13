DLA orders protective equipment for US nursing homes

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, Federal Emergency Management Agency Supply...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, Federal Emergency Management Agency Supply Chain Task Force Lead speaks to the media as Vice President Michael Pence looks on in front Woodbine Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Alexandria, Va. where the first of $134 million worth of personal protective equipment kits were delivered May 7. The Defense Logistics Agency ordered the kits, which will be delivered to approximately 15,000 nursing homes throughout the U.S., to provide medical staff members with 14-days worth of protective eyewear, medical gowns, masks and nitrite gloves. The items were requested by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and funded by FEMA. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency ordered ~$134 million in personal protective equipment for U.S. nursing homes amid COVID-19.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force requested the items, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to equip medical staffs at approximately 14,900 Medicaid and Medicare certified-locations with 14 days of protective gear. Nursing homes will receive the gear in two shipments, each with seven days’ worth of PPE.

DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain awarded two contracts to Federal Resources, who will kit and deliver the items with the first deliveries beginning in early May. The second set of shipments are expected to begin in June. The supplies are meant to supplement existing efforts by the federal government to ensure nursing homes across the country have PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, according to FEMA.

The equipment includes approximately 1.2 million pairs of protective eyewear, 12.8 million medical gowns, 13.8 million medical masks and 64.4 million pairs of nitrite gloves.

C&E’s Special Operation Equipment Division met the requirement using its Tailored Logistics Support Program, which promotes competition between qualified vendors to create fair and reasonable prices for commercial, off-the-shelf products.

“This is a prime example of how we’ve been tirelessly supporting the nation’s response to the coronavirus,” said Navy CAPT Jacqueline Meyer, C&E Director. “I am proud of the work our special operations team did to get these much needed items into the hands of those caring for some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

DLA Troop Support will monitor and track deliveries until the contract is fulfilled.

“We are in constant contact with FEMA and the vendor to make sure the operation is able to run smoothly and deliveries are made in a timely manner,” said Marko Graham, C&E Director of Customer Operations.