Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Personal Shopper Program Brings Comfort to Quarantined Troops

Sgt. Tehjmar Raymond (left) and Spc. Nathaniel Causley (right) help McGregor Field Troop Store Manager Tina Bretz load orders placed through the Fort Bliss Exchange's personal shopper program onto a truck to be transported to quarantined Soldiers at Fort Bliss.

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s personal shopper program is making quarantine feel a little more like home for Soldiers and Airmen at more than 20 military installations.



Through the Exchange, Warfighters staying at the installations’ restricted quarantine areas can order snacks, drinks and personal hygiene products via phone or email. The order is then delivered to an intermediary at the troops’ quarantine location at no additional cost, usually on the same or next day.



The Army and Air Force are currently quarantining troops returning to the U.S. from overseas duty stations as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Warfighters can count on the Exchange’s support not only at home and on the battlefield, but also on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is mission essential, and it is our duty to serve those who serve no matter the circumstances. We are honored to support our Nation’s heroes.”



The program is available to quarantined troops at Forts Belvoir, Benning, Bliss, Bragg, Drum, Jackson, Lee, Riley and Myer; Camps Casey, Humphreys and Fuji; Schofield Barracks; Charleston, Hickam, Keesler, Shaw and Tyndall Air Force Bases; and Joint Bases Langley-Eustis, McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Elmendorf-Richardson.



The first Exchange personal shopper program was initiated in 2014 at Langley-Eustis for troops returning from West Africa during the Ebola outbreak. An updated version of the program launched this March at Fort Bliss before being implemented at the 20 other locations.



Program specifics and ordering procedures may vary by location. Troops at participating locations can request additional information and ordering instructions from the point of contact overseeing their quarantine area.



