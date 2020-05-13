Guardsman and fiancée change wedding plans due to COVID-19

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Private 1st Class Derek Roy and his fiancée Anita pose for a photo behind the Kent...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Private 1st Class Derek Roy and his fiancée Anita pose for a photo behind the Kent Armory on May 8, 2020. The couple had to change their wedding plans after the COVID-19 virus closed their venue. Roy's unit came to the rescue to assist the couple. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

When their original wedding venue canceled their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Private 1st Class Derek Roy and his fiancée Anita were left scattering. After making calls and looking at options, they knew it wasn’t going to be easy.



That’s when Derek, an infantryman with 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment in Kent called Capt. Brandon Sanders, the chaplain for their unit to see if he could help out.



“They came to me and asked what we could do at the Armory, so we came up with some ideas about how to make it happen,” said Sanders. “We came up with a plan to promote social distancing among the few guests they had there and it worked out.”



Like so many others, Derek and Anita have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Anita has continued to work for Alaska Airlines, Derek was laid off from his construction job as the stay home, stay healthy order went into effect. When the call for volunteers came to work at food banks, it was a blessing.



“I first joined Task Force Steelhead to help out, but have been at the Seattle Sodo Faculty helping Food Lifeline since that stood up,” said Derek.



Getting married at the Armory wasn’t their first choice, but the couple felt lucky to have the Guard there to support.



“We were looking around and the Guard had our back,” Derek said. “This was the Guard family helping one of our own out during this crazy time; we are glad it all worked out.”



Derek also got the call he was excited about. He was asked to come back to work starting in Mid-May.



“Hopefully, this will help bring a sense of normalcy to everything that is going on,” he said.