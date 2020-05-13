The NEX Has You “Covered”

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Kym-Tol Alston, Customer Service Front End Manager, NEX Little Creek, Va., sells a...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Kym-Tol Alston, Customer Service Front End Manager, NEX Little Creek, Va., sells a cloth face covering to a customer on May 13. An assortment of cloth and disposable face coverings and neck gaiters are available for purchase at the cash registers in NEX locations worldwide as well as on myNavyExchange.com. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

An assortment of cloth and disposable face coverings and neck gaiters are currently available for purchase at NEX locations worldwide and on myNavyExchange.com. The products are for sale as singles or in packs with a range of prices, materials, patterns and multi or single-use. Most of the face coverings will be located at the store registers, intended for ease and accessibility.



“In collaboration with multiple vendor partners, the NEX was prioritized and were able to procure several types of face coverings for our patrons,” said Joy Turner, Vice President, Inventory, Category and Space Planning for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “Every NEX and our online store with have an assortment. Since it may not be the same collection everywhere, please make sure to check with your local store or online to determine availability based on preference or need.”



The neck gaiters come in a wide variety of materials, patterns and colors. The cotton knit cloth face coverings come in three different colors— white, navy blue and black. The woven face covering is only available in white. By early summer, the NEX will also have an assortment of fashion face coverings, created by some of the current top selling handbag and accessory brands and labels.



Throughout all NEX and Navy Lodge facilities associates are required to wear face coverings and also receive a temperature check prior to the start of their shift. Sneeze shields have been deployed at all locations and NEXCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, has also asked all patrons to help assist with health and safety measures by wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing. In addition, locations continue to clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces and areas based on guidance provided by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control.