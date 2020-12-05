Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Closure of Bell Road scheduled at J. Percy Priest Dam

    Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J....... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 12, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam is closing 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, May 18-20, 2020, for routine operational maintenance.

    Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway. The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook, and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open during this road closure.

    Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time.

    For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow J. Percy Priest Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.)

