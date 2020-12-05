Closure of Bell Road scheduled at J. Percy Priest Dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 12, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Bell Road across J. Percy Priest Dam is closing 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, May 18-20, 2020, for routine operational maintenance.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam during the closure of the roadway. The Stones River Greenway Trailhead, Overlook, and Right Bank Tailwater areas will remain open during this road closure.



Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time.



For more information or to ask questions about the closure, please contact the J. Percy Priest Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-889-1975.



