NEMTI Sailors Complete Successful COVID-19 Deployment to Guam

The Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) successfully deployed 17 Sailors to Guam in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sailors are all assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI), a detachment of NMOTC located on Camp Pendleton, Calif., and integrated with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) and Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB) 1 and 5 under Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF-75).



The EMF will provide expanded medical capabilities in support of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response and will enable forces to be postured to support Guam and the region if a Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission is requested.



“We've brought out some of the best instructors that NEMTI and the Navy offers to guide the Sailors of NMCB 1 and 5 in the establishment of a fully functional 150 bed EMF,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Joshua Van Horn, a Sailor assigned to NEMTI. “The 150 bed EMF will assist the local hospitals with additional bed space to allow for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.”



NEMTI is Navy Medicine’s elite readiness training institute, for Expeditionary Medical Facilities, Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Systems, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Marine Corps and Fleet Surgical Teams. NEMTI delivers advanced trauma training, ensuring readiness of medical personnel supporting the warfighter.



“As planning for the EMF began, we pulled in Sailors and Marines from diverse locations around the globe to complete the EMF construction on time,” said Lt. Zach Niezgodski, 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30NCR) Oceana area operations officer. “We continually coordinate with our subordinate units to ensure they have the necessary equipment to execute the mission. Syncing with our Seabees and the medical personnel that will be running the EMF during the build has been essential to ensure the facility will be ready on time, and able to provide the required medical care to those who may need it.”



The EMF includes medical materials to support casualty receiving and triage, sick call, surgery, radiology, laboratory, blood banks, operating room preparation and holding, intensive care/recovery room, oral surgery/dentistry, preventive medicine, acute care wards, specialty treatment wings, pharmacy, and central sterile reprocessing.



“I am proud to be part of a team that’s making a difference in the world,” said Lt. Quintrell Mazant, a Seabee assigned to NEMTI currently serving in Guam. “The EMF provides medical forces with essential tools and resources to fight against the worldwide impact caused by COVID-19, which is changing at a rapid pace. I am truly moved by the dedication and commitment of the personnel from NEMTI, NEMSCOM, NMCB 1, NMCB 5, 30th NCR, CBMU 303, NAVFAC and many more coming together in the fight against COVID-19. We are all playing a vital role in containing the spread of COVID-19 while supporting people in need of medical care.”



NEMTI is one of six detachments of NMOTC, whose mission is to provide training for operation medicine and aviation survival.



"NEMTI is more than eager to assist in the world-wide fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capt. Sharon House, the officer in charge of NEMTI. “We are happy to assist our fellow expeditionary Sailors of CTF-75."

