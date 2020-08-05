Unveiling Commitment through Telecommuting

Photo By Sgt. Sarah Ralph | U.S Marines Staff Sgt. Jean Orozco (left), Staff Sgt. Eduardo Santillan (right),...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Sarah Ralph | U.S Marines Staff Sgt. Jean Orozco (left), Staff Sgt. Eduardo Santillan (right), recruiters with Recruiting Station Orange County, lead their enlistees and guests during a virtual circuit workout at Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster, May 8 2020. Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster continues to stay dedicated to their enlistees in preparing them for bootcamp by telecommuting physical training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Ralph) see less | View Image Page

A Marine is forged in the Corps' values of honor, courage and commitment. The commitment Marines have to mission accomplishment is persistent, unrelenting, and guaranteed. Marines unwavering devotion to mission accomplishment help them find creative and innovative answers to unique problems in uncertain and trying conditions. Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station (RSS) Westminster in Orange County, California has implemented new techniques to ensure they keep that commitment to their pool of future Marines during a time when the nation faces the Novel Coronavirus.



Staff Sergeant Eduardo Santillan, a Marine recruiter with RSS Westminster, Recruiting Station Orange County, explained he knew the importance of social distancing but recognized the seriousness in the commitment that Marine recruiters have to their pool’s moral, mental, and physical development. Santillan said “I realized that we can communicate with our enlistees just as we would with distant family by telecommuting. When an applicant makes a commitment to join the Marine Corps, we make a promise to them that we will help train them to the best of our abilities before they leave for boot camp.” He understands that failure is not an option and so they set out to find a way to accomplish the mission.



The Marines at Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster understand that the road to becoming a Marine starts the second after taking the Oath of Enlistment. The time spent between a Marine and their future Marine is crucial and never ill spent. Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster has gone above and beyond to ensure their pool is successful and fully prepared for the rigors of recruit training. The responsibility is not only beneficial for the future Marine, but also for the Marine Corps as a whole. Santillan says that building a strong foundation at the beginning of a Marine’s career will help instill good habits, mental toughness, and provide a good example of what is expected of a leader. By implementing this strong foundation, it assists future Marines when it is their time to mentor and lead Marines.



Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster’s use of digital meeting technology has allowed them to maintain that commitment, continue to develop their group of future Marines, and ensure mission accomplishment. Roughly 30-35 future Marines, and some guest, virtually sign-in twice a week for their weekly dose of moral, mental, and physical development. There is no substitute for in-person physical training, but given the current circumstances, RSS Westminster is adapting to their environment and getting the job done safely and effectively.



“There are two kinds of people; people who come up with any excuse in the book and people who come up with solutions. Nobody wants to hear about what you can’t do, we’d much rather hear about what you can do. Tell me what you can do,” explained Santillan.



To safeguard the health of recruit depot populations, additional screening protocols have been implemented during the processing of new recruits. The Marine Corps has implemented a mandatory 14 day self-quarantine for all future Marines prior to shipping to entry-level training. During the self-quarantine they will monitor their body temperature for signs of fever. Any found to have had fevers will not process to ship from the Military Entrance Processing Station.