    Aviation unit departs for deployment to Afghanistan

    Family bids farewell to medevac pilots

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Story by Maj. Gus LaFontaine and Spc. Nasir Stoner

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Story by Maj. Gus LaFontaine, Joint Force Headquarters
    The Kentucky Army National Guard aviation company held a small departure ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Boone National Guard Center. The unit will provide Blackhawk medical evacuation support while in Afghanistan.
    Deputy Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Rob Larkin addressed the company during the departure ceremony. Larkin lauded the experience of the 238th by recognizing that a majority of the company’s Soldiers had previously deployed.
    He acknowledged the importance of the medical evacuation mission in his address to the group.
    “You guys will be coming out to save the day for our forces. Do the absolute best job that can be done.”
    Lt. Col. Adam Kearney, Battalion Commander of the 751st Troop Command, reminded the group of the seriousness of their mission.
    “Eighteen months ago you began preparing. That phase is over but this is just starting. It’s like football. You practice and practice until it’s game time” said Kearney. “It’s game time now. Practice is over. This is real. Trust your training. Trust your leadership.”
    Capt. Jonathan Strayer, Charlie Co. commander, said, “I’m confident in our group that is deploying for this mission after successfully completing our training.”
    He cited the extended period of time that was dedicated to training as reason for his confidence in his Soldiers.
    “We’ve had the same group training together for the last couple of years. We put our heads down and concentrated on completing the training events that we needed to do. As a result, we built a cohesive team.”
    When asked about his goal for the upcoming deployment, he replied, “We’re going to support the mission and bring everyone home safely.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.11.2020 13:14
    Story ID: 369720
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    deployment ceremony
    63rd Theater Aviation Brigade
    Charlie Company 2nd Battalion 238th Aviation Regiment

