Navy Recruiting Region East holds Change of Command Ceremony

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Capt. Katrina Hill relieved Capt. James D. Bahr as commodore, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Region East, during a change of command ceremony held at NRC headquarters, May 8.



During his tour at NRC, Bahr led over 3,500 personnel dispersed across the eastern half of the United States and Europe. Under his leadership, NRC Region East successfully recruited and assessed over 27,000 Sailors, and he guided the transformation of four legacy Navy recruiting districts into Navy Talent Acquisition Groups.



“This is a tough business; you recognize that,” said Bahr as he addressed Hill. “I want you to know that you have a fantastic team here in Region East, and they're ready to get the job done for you.



Hill's most recent assignment prior to reporting to NRC was to the Office of Legislative Affairs as a liaison to the House of Representatives.



Hill received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University in 2006, and she attended Harvard's Kennedy School of Government as a national security fellow.



In her closing remarks, Hill talked about how excited she was to join the NRC staff.



“You all started stories for Sailors, and those will go on long after all of us are gone,” said Hill. “I am incredibly happy to be here and proud to be here and be part of this team.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 14 Navy Recruiting Districts and 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



