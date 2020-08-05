Corps recruiting efforts shift online during COVID-19

The Coronavirus Pandemic has greatly affected current practices and procedures for many companies. Many have been hit so hard that not only are they not hiring, they have been forced to reduce their workforce, or perhaps shutter businesses completely. However, a quick check online also reveals that there are many companies still at work, still producing, and yes, still hiring. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of them.

The Corps of Engineers’ mission is to “deliver vital public and military engineering services; partnering in peace and war to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy and reduce risks from disasters.” That means the Corps doesn’t take time off during hurricanes, earthquakes, wartime, or even a pandemic. It also means the Corps continues to need qualified workers to help fulfill its mission.

The Corps’ ability to attend face-to-face job fairs will be hampered in the near future since Coronavirus prevention measures still require social distancing. But Corps officials aren’t letting COVID-19 prevent them from finding people who are looking for a rewarding career with the Corps. Instead, they’re turning to the increasingly necessary practice of virtual career fairs.



“Virtual career fairs aren’t anything new, but COVID-19 has forced increasing numbers of career fair events to turn to virtual platforms,” said Emily Whitfield, Sacramento District’s workforce management specialist. “I’ve been receiving an increasing number of invitations from schools hosting various online events.”



In fact, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has received invitations to two upcoming career fairs, both being hosted in a virtual chat room-based environment, said Whitfield. Instead of job seekers attending their university’s physical job fairs, Corps representatives will attend virtually and be able to seek qualified prospective employees.



One upcoming fair, the Utah Association of Colleges and Employers Alumni Career Fair, is on May 12 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. This online event will provide opportunities for district section managers to “mingle” with qualified candidates and remind them we are still hiring at this time.



Another online event on May 26, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., is aimed specifically at all 10 University of California schools and is primarily focused on candidates with a background in STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. This event will offer students from some of the best universities in California the opportunity to chat online with Corps representatives.



Technology has been reshaping the job fair landscape and hiring practices of companies for years, but the precautions mandated to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have pushed online hiring to the forefront.





And speaking of online, if you are interested in working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, you can find an abundance of information and details on how to join our team, right at your fingertips.

