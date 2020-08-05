Center Hill Recreation Area opens today

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Center Hill...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Center Hill Recreation Area, located adjacent to Center Hill Dam, is once again open for public use beginning Friday, May 8, 2020. Center Hill Recreation Area, which includes this boat ramp and courtesy dock, has been closed since 2008 as a result of construction activities related to the Center Hill Dam Rehabilitation Project. (USACE photo by Bailey Carter) see less | View Image Page

LANCASTER, Tenn. (May 8, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that Center Hill Recreation Area, located adjacent to Center Hill Dam, is once again opening for public use beginning Friday, May 8, 2020. Center Hill Recreation Area has been closed since 2008 as a result of construction activities related to the Center Hill Dam Rehabilitation Project.



Visitors who once utilized the area will notice many improvements. There is now a multi-lane boat ramp, security lighting, three non-reservable picnic shelters, public restrooms, and increased parking availability, all of which are available to the public without charge.



"We are excited to finally be able to open Center Hill Recreation Area to the public once again,” said Kevin Salvilla, Center Hill Lake resource manager. “I know this opening has been greatly anticipated since it was closed over 12 years ago. We are proud of the improvements that have been made and look forward to the area providing many recreational opportunities for visitors at Center Hill Lake. We encourage everyone to come out and visit the area; the view alone is amazing!”



Any questions about the opening of Center Hill Recreation Area can be addressed to the Center Hill Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Center Hill Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/centerhilllake.)