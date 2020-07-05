Air Force Sustainment Center continues hiring despite pandemic

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- The Air Force Sustainment Center is open for business and is hiring qualified individuals to support national defense.



Though faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing that can’t stop is defense readiness, and the mission of the center remains aircraft sustainment and logistics readiness to deliver combat power for America.



“In order to meet the needs of the national defense strategy, the Air Force Sustainment Center has remained open to provide war-winning capability to our warfighters who are stationed around the globe,” said Kevin Stamey, executive director for the AFSC. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a critical time of year for hiring our Scientist and Engineers and we have can’t afford to miss our opportunity to hire the short supply of S&E talent especially in the software area.”



Dana Crowe, personnel director for AFSC agrees.



“We are open for business as usual,” said Crowe. “We are working a little differently, but we are still hiring. Because of COVID-19, things have changed and we are determining what our ‘new normal’ is and we are adapting.”



“Right now our county is going through a pandemic like we have never seen, and more than ever it is imperative for the nation’s warfighters to be ready and able to maintain a strong defense, and to do that, they need the support of the AFSC,” said Stamey. “Across the country people are losing their jobs, and the AFSC is reaching out to hire as many qualified individuals as we can.”



There are a few different ways for people to apply to work for the AFSC.



According to Office of Personnel Management website, a Direct-Hire Authority is an appointing authority that the OPM can give to federal agencies for filling vacancies when a critical hiring need or severe shortage of candidates exists.



Crowe said utilizing direct and expedited hiring is enabling personnel offices to fill critical hiring needs across the AFSC.



The AFSC hiring website, afscciviliancareers.com provides lists of jobs available that can be sorted by location, qualifications, how to apply and how to write an effective resume.



Additionally, the site is a wealth of information on programs for veterans, people with disabilities, military spouses, students and recent graduates.



Positions not covered by DHA/EHA will continue to be posted to usajobs.gov.



“The AFSC is always looking for qualified aircraft mechanics, sheet metal technicians, electricians, non-destructive inspectors and engineers,” said Stamey. “Obviously, there are other types of support positions available as well, and though not all the positions are eligible for direct hiring authority or expedited authority, I would strongly encourage anyone with a drive to work in this rewarding military aircraft industry to come support the nation’s warfighters and apply for jobs with the AFSC.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2020 Date Posted: 05.07.2020 Story ID: 369468