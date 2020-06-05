Arkansas video teleconferences with Guatemalan military leaders

Photo By 2nd Lt. Charles Davis | The Arkansas National Guard held a video teleconference with key leaders and personnel...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Charles Davis | The Arkansas National Guard held a video teleconference with key leaders and personnel May 6, 2020, from Arkansas and Guatemala. Guatemala is the Arkansas National Guard's State Partnership Nation, and works side-by-side with the guard to develop planning and training. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this video teleconference's purpose was to discuss roles of each organization in their response, their current efforts, and challenges and future planning considerations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Charles D. Davis) see less | View Image Page

The Novel Coronavirus, Covid-19, has impacted the way organizations operate across the globe. For the Arkansas National Guard, the State Partnership Program was affected due to the Department of Defense’s travel restriction. A planned trip to visit Arkansas’ partner nation of Guatemala was cancelled in March, 2020, but the planning and partnership needed to continue.



In May, 2020, the State Partnership Program Coordinator, Maj. Alejandro Saenz, orchestrated a video teleconference with key leaders and personnel from the Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, Arkansas Department of Health, and the Guatemalan military.



The purpose of the video call was for each participating organization to share their roles and responsibilities, current efforts, challenges, and future planning considerations.



“This event will create a forum to discuss best practices,” said Saenz. “And lessons learned during the current response to the pandemic.”



The continued efforts for the Arkansas National Guard, are to maintain the engagement with the partner nation of Guatemala, show that they have a strong commitment to the partnership, and share their best practices and lessons learned.



Key leaders on the video call were the Domestic Operations Director, Col. Derald Neugebauer; ADH Incident Commander, Mr. Greg Brown; ADEM Director, A.J. Gary; Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction, the Guatemalan FEMA equivalent civilian organization, Incident Commander, Sr. Norman Rodriguez; Guatemalan Military Hospital Director, Col. Carlos Guillermo Siliezar Barrera; Guatemalan Military Health Unit Director, Col. Norman Garcia; Humanitarian and Rescue Battalion Commander, Col. Solares Santos, and many others.



The next planned engagement with Guatemala will include the Arkansas National Guard chaplaincy program engaging with the Guatemalan military counterpart.