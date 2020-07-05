NEX, Navy Lodges Install Sneeze Shields to Help Stop Spread of COVID-19

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | All NEX and Navy Lodge locations worldwide have installed sneeze shields to help with...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | All NEX and Navy Lodge locations worldwide have installed sneeze shields to help with social distancing and to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

As of May 1, all NEX cash register locations and Navy Lodge front desks have installed sneeze shields to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Patrons can expect to see the sneeze shields as well as additional health and safety precautions in all NEX and Navy Lodge facilities worldwide.



“The health and safety of our associates and patrons remain imperative as we continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “Our NEX and Navy Lodge teams will continue to provide additional protections like installing sneeze shields, cleaning methods, temperature checks and mandatory wear of cloth face coverings for our personnel. I ask that our patrons continue to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings as well whenever they are in any of our facilities.”



In addition to the sneeze shields, NEX and Navy Lodge locations continue to clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces and areas based on guidance provided by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control. NEXCOM also recently implemented a screening process for all its associates which includes having their temperature taken prior to working in any of its facilities. Additionally, all NEXCOM associates must wear face coverings when 6-ft. of social distancing can’t be accomplished. Lastly, NEX patrons should also expect to see floor marking while in the line to maintain social distancing.



As a Navy command, NEXCOM’s business locations which include NEX and Navy Lodges are considered mission essential. NEX locations remain open and many have implemented Quarantine Support Programs to provide needed merchandise and essentials to military and family members on restriction of movement (ROM) by their commands or aboard a ship in port overseas and unable to disembark. Navy Lodges are also supporting Sailors who are placed on ROM as a precaution before or after deployment or while in port and have disembarked from their ship. To date, Navy commands have utilized 24 Navy Lodges with just under 500 rooms totaling over 10,100 nights to support these guests.