    NEX, Navy Lodges Install Sneeze Shields to Help Stop Spread of COVID-19

    NEXCOM Associates and Worldwide Operations Support Military Members in Response to COVID-19

    Photo By Kristine Sturkie

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2020

    Story by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    As of May 1, all NEX cash register locations and Navy Lodge front desks have installed sneeze shields to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Patrons can expect to see the sneeze shields as well as additional health and safety precautions in all NEX and Navy Lodge facilities worldwide.

    “The health and safety of our associates and patrons remain imperative as we continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “Our NEX and Navy Lodge teams will continue to provide additional protections like installing sneeze shields, cleaning methods, temperature checks and mandatory wear of cloth face coverings for our personnel. I ask that our patrons continue to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings as well whenever they are in any of our facilities.”

    In addition to the sneeze shields, NEX and Navy Lodge locations continue to clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces and areas based on guidance provided by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control. NEXCOM also recently implemented a screening process for all its associates which includes having their temperature taken prior to working in any of its facilities. Additionally, all NEXCOM associates must wear face coverings when 6-ft. of social distancing can’t be accomplished. Lastly, NEX patrons should also expect to see floor marking while in the line to maintain social distancing.

    As a Navy command, NEXCOM’s business locations which include NEX and Navy Lodges are considered mission essential. NEX locations remain open and many have implemented Quarantine Support Programs to provide needed merchandise and essentials to military and family members on restriction of movement (ROM) by their commands or aboard a ship in port overseas and unable to disembark. Navy Lodges are also supporting Sailors who are placed on ROM as a precaution before or after deployment or while in port and have disembarked from their ship. To date, Navy commands have utilized 24 Navy Lodges with just under 500 rooms totaling over 10,100 nights to support these guests.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2020
    Date Posted: 05.07.2020
    Story ID: 369420
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    This work, NEX, Navy Lodges Install Sneeze Shields to Help Stop Spread of COVID-19, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Exchange Service Command
    COVID19b

