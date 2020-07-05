U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District announces phased reopening of recreation facilities, campsites

TULSA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District will begin a phased reopening of USACE recreation areas that were closed due to COVID-19 across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.



The decision to reopen is specific to each recreation area and will be based largely on the safety of the staff and visitors. A complete list of closures can be found at www.swt.usace.army.mil



All visitors should call the lake office for information on specific recreation openings (https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Contact/Contact-a-Lake/). Recreation areas are expected to open in accordance with the schedule below.



District lakes in Oklahoma and Texas will begin opening recreation areas and facilities on May 20. Lakes not listed below will be opened by June 1.



Canton 580-886-2989

Copan/Hulah 918-532-4334

Eufaula 918-799-5843

Fort Gibson 918-682-4314

Fort Supply 580-766-2701

Hugo 580-326-3345

Kaw 580-762-5611

Keystone/Heyburn 918-865-2621

Texoma 903-465-4990

Oologah 918-443-2250

Pat Mayse 580-326-3345

Pine Creek 580-326-3345

Sardis 580-326-3345

Skiatook/Birch 918-396-3170

Tenkiller 918-487-5252



Campers who have campground reservations beginning May 15-20 at our facilities that are opening will be contacted by the local lake office for a partial or full refund.



District lakes in Kansas will begin opening campsites and facilities on June 1 and will be published at a later date.



Day use areas, group shelters, swim beaches and all common use area openings will be based on local health conditions.



“Our goal is to have all facilities open across the Tulsa District prior to June 1 and some parks open for the Memorial Day Weekend,” stated Tulsa District Commander, Col Scott Preston. “Our primary concern in conducting our operations is for the health and safety of the public, our employees and contractors.”



Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will be in place. Current guidance provided by the CDC can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/parks-rec/index.html. If these restrictions cannot be followed recreation areas could be forced to close again.



Campers will be able to make reservations immediately for new reservations that begin May 20, 2020 or after. At this time, first come first serve campsites are not available and all Campground reservations and fees must be made in advance at www.recreation.gov



Visitors should also note:

• Many USACE sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings remain cancelled until further notice.

• Lake offices remain closed to the public until further notice.

• Day use facilities, such as group shelters and beaches, are subject to evolving conditions and may not be available. Please call the local project for the latest information.

• Shoreline management activities including one-on-one contacts that requires USACE personnel to make a site visit or inspection may proceed consistent with force protection guidelines established by CDC, DOD, state and local direction.



Visitors are encouraged to visit the Tulsa District webpage for the latest information, or call the local lake office for current conditions before traveling to the lake. A complete list of USACE recreation areas with contact information is available at www.swt.usace.army.mil.

You may also visit www.recreation.gov to determine the status of campgrounds that are on the reservation system.

