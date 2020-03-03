Army’s oldest Chinook finds new life after retirement at Museum of Flight

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guardsmen from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation prepare to...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guardsmen from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation prepare to reassemble CH-47 Chinook 261 “Our Old Lady” at the Boeing Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash. on Feb. 8, 2020. 261 was permanently retired in 2017 after more than 54 years of service to the U.S. Army and the National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by SPC William Johnston) see less | View Image Page

Since 2009, “My Old Lady” has been a staple of the Washington National Guard aviation community. Even sort of a rite of passage for many pilots who climb behind the controls.



The Chinook with the unmistakable name, also known as number 261 and the oldest flyable Chinook in the Army’s inventory, was removed from flight status in 2017 after 54 years of service. It’s since been relocated to its retirement home at the Boeing Museum of Flight in Seattle, Wash on Feb. 8, 2020.



“The Museum of Flight gave us the opportunity to preserve the rich history of this aircraft and to share its legacy with the communities in which it served,” said Lt. Col. Ben Gering, Logistics Management Officer for the Army Aviation Support Facility.



Built in 1962 and officially put in service on Jan. 9, 1963, 261 is the fifth Chinook accepted into service by the U.S. Army. By 1965 the helicopter was thrust into combat service during the Vietnam War, used for troop transport, placing artillery batteries in mountain positions inaccessible by other means, and recovering downed aircraft.



After returning to the states, 261 floated around the active duty Army and National Guard until finding its way to the Washington Army National Guard in 2009.



While conflict in the middle east continued to escalate, 261 was thrust back into federal service, deploying to Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan from 2009-2011 with 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation. Upon returning home the Army began the process of replacing Guard units that flew the older CH-47D models with newer CH-47F models, officially ending 261’s days of federal service.



However the helicopter was able to be part of multiple state emergency response missions including the 2014 and 2015 wild fires, the worst in Washington’s history.



“Much like the diverse missions asked of Washington National Guard Soldiers, ‘My Old Lady’ not only served overseas, but here at home in support of the citizens of Washington State,” said Gering.



During February drill weekend, Guardsmen from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation moved the aircraft to the museum, where it was reassembled and moved into place for exhibition on the Museum’s Aviation Pavilion.



While a piece of Washington National Guard history leaves the hanger at the Army Aviation Support Facility, the Guardsmen know that it will be cherished by the visitors at the museum for years to come.



“Seeing the aircraft leave our ramp for the final time wasn’t easy, since many of our soldiers worked countless hours to keep her flying over the years,” said Gering. “But we’re thrilled that it has the opportunity to inspire generations of future Washington National Guard members.”