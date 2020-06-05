NEXCOM Associates Screened for COVID-19 Symptoms

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Beginning May 1, all Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) civilian and military...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Beginning May 1, all Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) civilian and military personnel and its affiliated contractors began receiving a health screening and temperature check prior to working in any facility which includes Navy Lodges and NEX retail stores worldwide. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Beginning May 1, all Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) civilian and military personnel and its affiliated contractors began receiving a health screening and temperature check prior to working in any facility which includes Navy Lodges and NEX retail stores worldwide.



“Our NEXCOM team of 14,000 strong continues to support our Navy, our Sailors and military families, working 24/7 creating new and innovative methods to provide in this challenging environment,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO, NEXCOM. “While our teams are working hard around the world, the health and safety of our associates and patrons remains my priority, and the health screenings and temperature checks should help ensure it.”



The health screening includes a questionnaire which asks the person’s travel history and any potential contact with anyone affected with COVID-19. It also includes questions pertaining to any current COVID-19 symptoms the person may be experiencing. Once each facility receives its hands-free thermometers, temperature checks will be added to the screening process.



Any NEXCOM associate or contractor that has a temperature of 100° (37.8°C) or higher will be directed to go home and contact their supervisor and healthcare provider. They can return to work once they have no signs of a fever or illness.



NEXCOM’s six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.