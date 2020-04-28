Rear Adm. Luchtman Relieves Rear Adm. Leavitt at Naval Safety Center Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. (April 28, 2020) – Rear Adm. Fredrick R. Luchtman relieved Rear Adm. Mark L. Leavitt as commander, Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN), in a change of command ceremony, April 28.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Robert P. Burke, presided over the ceremony. Only family members and NAVSAFECEN’s executive staff attended in person at its Naval Station Norfolk headquarters in consideration of COVID-19 restrictions.

Luchtman comes to NAVSAFECEN from leading the Navy’s Physiological Episodes Action Team (PEAT) that investigates and studies the effects on pilot and aircrew performance when an aircraft or aircrew system malfunctions during flight. Physiological episodes are the number one safety concern for Naval Aviation, making its studies relevant to NAVSAFECEN.

“This is an exciting time to be at the Naval Safety Center. The fleet depends on us to provide useful data and lessons learned so that we can make mishap-preventing decisions,” Luchtman said. “The Naval Safety Center will continue to build a proactive culture of risk identification and management to achieve zero preventable mishaps.”

Luchtman, a Naval Aviator and a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, has over 4,000 hours in F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornets. He commanded Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 15 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Seven. He participated in Operations Southern Watch, Deny Flight, Deliberate Force, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve. Luchtman holds a master of arts in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College. He has led the PEAT since 2018.

Leavitt, who was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by Burke, retires after 38 years in the Navy and Naval Reserves. Leavitt revitalized NAVSAFECEN, changing it from a rudimentary mishap data repository to a forward-looking organization that provides advanced analytics, sophisticated modeling and timely risk assessments that can be used to prevent future mishaps.

“I am proud to have served the Navy, and especially the Naval Safety Center,” Leavitt said. “I have had the privilege and honor to serve alongside the Sailors, Marines and civilians who work to ensure we reduce mishaps and hazards. As I leave, I charge every member of the Naval Safety Center team with continuing to build a culture of excellence where safety and professionalism are at the forefront of everything we do.”

Leavitt, also a Naval Aviator, accumulated over 5,000 hours in multiple naval aircraft. He has held five commands, including an aviation squadron, several operational units and a joint command. Additionally, he served as deputy Reserve component commander, Navy Region Midwest.



In October 2011, Leavitt was promoted to flag rank. He has commanded Naval Air Force Reserve and the Naval Air Training Command and served as deputy commander for Naval Air Forces, reserve director of Warfare Integration (OPNAV N9I) and reserve deputy director, Maritime Operations U.S. Fleet Forces Command. He has served as Commander, Naval Safety Center since March 2018.

