PARKS RESERVE FORCES TRAINING AREA RCI WINS CRYSTAL AWARD FOR CUSTOMER SATISFACTION

Post housing at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area in Dublin, California earned rave reviews and a Crystal Installation Award for Customer Satisfaction in 2019. Given by CEL & Associates to Residential Communities Initiative (RCI), the award recognizes private sector and military housing locations and/or installations that meet a service satisfaction score of 85.0 and above, and a response rate of at least 20 percent. In 2019, only three installations received the Crystal Installation Award.

The Michaels Organization, in partnership with RCI, operates The Village at Camp Parks, and had a 50 percent response rate and scored 5th out of 43 participants in the Army Portfolio. The Village consists of 114 single-family homes, most built in 2005.

PRFTA RCI Community Manager Milinda Kendrick set up a Google site where customers could submit their reviews.

They were overwhelmingly positive. Some of the comments:

“This community is very nice, also family oriented and safe! The pool is nice as well as the playground, so tons of fun for the kids in summer. Every time I go into the office Emma (Lumidao) and Milinda (Kendrick) greet me with a smile! They are friendly and always helpful! It’s a great place to live!” – Elisha

“This has been my best experience living on base! The housing office is extremely helpful and friendly and their new maintenance manager is great! They worked with me to handle issues quickly and made sure I was given updates and kept in the loop!” – Emily

“I’ve found the maintenance to be quick and efficient…The big selling factor for us was the fact that the homes are stand-alone. So no sharing a wall with those next door. The extra privacy is a huge positive!”

“Truly a customer service based organization that cares for the service members and their families.” – Jason

One resident expressed dissatisfaction with his experience, but the housing team was quick to respond with a phone number and invitation to help clear up the miscommunication.

Nearly everyone extolled the friendliness and professionalism of the staff, particularly Milinda Kendrick, Community Manager of The Village at Camp Parks, Emma Lumidao, Resident Specialist, and the maintenance team. “I’ve seen some amazing improvements in the last 2 years since Milinda came on board,” said Carmela.

We are exceptionally proud of the strong partnership we have with RCI here at Parks,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Nolan, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Commander. “Our collective efforts to increase staff and enhance communication with residents has made The Villages at Parks a preferred housing choice for military members.”

