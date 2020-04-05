Solider-athletes help the force and their families stay fit during COVID-19

Photo By Brittany Nelson | U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has teamed up with the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Nelson | U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has teamed up with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program to help the force and their families stay fit through social media during isolation due to COVID-19. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has teamed up with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program to help the force and their families stay fit through social media during isolation due to COVID-19.



WCAP is made up of elite Soldier-athletes who compete in international competitions. They are currently working on qualifying or training for the 2021 Olympics.



COVID-19 has changed their normal training routines but they are using this time to help keep the force and their Families in shape by sharing their home workouts and healthy eating tips.



“This is a way for WCAP to give back to the Army and make its mark,” said Capt. Bryce Livingston, WCAP commander. “We can show what the program is capable of. We can show we are staying healthy and strong. We want to bring the Army along with us to adopt that lifestyle.”



FamilyMWR and WCAP are posting home workouts on Facebook and Instagram ranging from live yoga sessions to cardio exercises featuring the Soldier-athletes as instructors. Healthy cooking videos are also posted every Wednesday.



“Diet is such a big portion of exercise and weight loss and gain,” said Maj. Kelly Kaim, WCAP performance dietician. “If you put the wrong kind of fuel in your body you won’t perform well.”



The workouts and healthy eating tips are reaching Soldiers and their Families around the world. Kaim mentions is it important for spouses and Families to have an understanding of what a healthy lifestyle involves.



“A lot of the times the spouses are cooking for the Soldiers and children,” said Kaim. “Kids model what you do, and if you aren’t eating healthy they will not see it as important.”



The Soldier-athletes have gotten creative with training because of their lack of access to facilities and team interactions.



“My best advice is to get out there and do something whether, it is just going for a walk or following along with the videos,” said Kaim. “The videos don’t require equipment but you can always get creative and use household objects as weights.”



Some Families have more time on their hands during the pandemic. Spc. Samantha Schultz, 2021 Olympic qualifier in modern pentathlon, says they can use this time to get active.



“Fitness can be a fun way to get their Family together,” said Schultz. “You can get your kids active. Do an indoor gym class or healthy cooking lesson. There is so much you can build into a healthy lifestyle.”



Schultz also urges Soldiers to stay fit during this time so they can maintain their readiness.



“Even though life is at a standstill, we still need to be ready and take care of ourselves,” said Schultz. “We are at home and should take advantage of it and see how we can improve our fitness. The more you get your body moving, the better you are going to feel.”



Another Soldier-athlete participating in workout videos is track runner Spc. Haron Lagat, who competes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.



“Our training has changed,” said Lagat. “We have to scale everything back but as Soldiers we are used to change, we are resilient, and we believe everything is going to be okay.”



Lagat supports healthy lifestyles for all Soldiers and their Families.



“A healthy lifestyle is the best kind of life insurance you can buy, and we can help the force achieve that through these videos,” said Lagat.



Although the Soldier-athletes’ training has changed, they continue to stay fit and look forward to training for the 2021 Olympics.



“These soldiers were ready for 2020, they will be ready for 2021,” said Livingston. “WCAP was very well prepared, and this is making us even stronger. They are focused, and they are ready.”



To find workout videos and healthy recipes, visit @FamilyMWR or @USArmyWCAP on Facebook or Instagram.