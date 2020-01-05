USS Fort Worth Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2020) – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) held a change of command ceremony while pierside at Naval Base San Diego, May 1.



Cmdr. Jeremiah Petersen, a native of Laurel, Maryland, assumed command of the ship from Cmdr. Colin Corridan, a native of Springfield, Massachusetts.



Corridan completed a successful command tour with Fort Worth, which included multiple ship-wide certification events, the successful installation and testing of an anti-submarine warfare package and tasking in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.



“I could not be more proud to have commanded the USS Fort Worth,” said Corridan. “This team made remarkable strides towards developing and executing the future of the LCS class for the next phase of its existence. Between testing budding technologies and executing the fleet commander’s tasking, the USS Fort Worth is always on point and is playing a pivotal part in the improvement of the tactical prowess and lethality of our fleet. The pride and professionalism of this crew is extraordinary. I consider myself beyond lucky to have been their captain and look forward to their continued success.”



Corridan’s next assignment is commanding officer of USS Manchester (LCS 14), homeported in San Diego.



Petersen, who recently served as executive officer of USS Normandy (CG 60), said, “I'm excited to serve alongside the Sailors of USS Fort Worth. The crew has an outstanding reputation that is well-earned and LCS Sailors are the most well-trained in the fleet. I'm looking forward to working with them to drive for warfighting readiness and mission accomplishment.”



USS Fort Worth is one of four LCS platform test ships including USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), and USS Coronado (LCS 4).



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to operate in the littorals, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative surface engagement, mine hunting, and sonar technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

