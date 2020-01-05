Tips for maintaining physical readiness during COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | Class of 2020 Cadet Jessica Jin primarily uses weight training, circuits and swimming...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Class of 2020 Cadet Jessica Jin primarily uses weight training, circuits and swimming to stay in shape, but without equipment at her house or a pool, she has transferred over to body-weight workouts with odd objects, like weighted bookbags, and has added in more running. (Photo courtesy of Class of 2020 Cadet Jessica Jin) see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – As health protection measures around the world remain elevated due to the coronavirus outbreak, how does someone maintain physical readiness while adhering to social distancing guidelines?



“You need to perform functional-movement type of exercises,” said Mark Reiswig, the director of the Army Wellness Center at Landstuhl. “Really it’s anything you can do to increase your mobility while increasing your strength. You need to perform those types of exercises to have a good mobile lifestyle.”



Reiswig says he’s heard of creative ways folks are staying in shape as gyms continue to stay closed.



“There are things you can do with everyday items” he said. “For example, doing squats while holding a big bag of dog food. There are tire flips, there are pull-up bars, there are all types of things you can do six-feet apart from each other that don’t require going into a gym.”



Army Wellness Centers promote enhanced and sustained healthy lifestyles to improve your overall well-being through integrated and standardized programs and services.



“Because of the current situation, there are lots of webinars being offered online for free that you can take advantage of to learn what you need to do to be successful,” said Reiswig.



AWCs normally offer a variety of classes and services but are currently providing telephone consultations due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



Nutrition is a key component of physical readiness, and that is the full-time mission of the Nutrition Care Division at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.



Normally, the NCD provides resources and guidance in areas such as weight management, healthy cooking techniques and diabetes management. Noyes said they are looking forward to welcoming back patients on a routine basis.



“You still have to pass your respective service’s physical fitness test,” said Maj. Michael Noyes, the chief of the NCD. “Right now, you might need to do some motivational interviewing with yourself. Do you really need to go to the pantry because of boredom? Do I really need a second serving at dinner?”



Reiswig recommended AWC Facebook pages and the Army performance triad website as places for additional resources. Noyes also recommends eatright.org and the Army Public Health Center website as additional sources of information.