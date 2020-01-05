CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – Faculty members with E.C. Killin Elementary School hosted a drive-by parade in celebration of Month of the Military Child, Apr. 30 at Camp Foster.



April is the Month of the Military Child, a month recognizing being the child of a U.S. service member.



With schools shut down, the staff of E.C. Killin Elementary School (ECK) decided to honor their students by throwing a drive-by parade.



“The ECK staff wanted a way to celebrate students during their special month,” said Dr. Kendra White, principal of ECK. “We thought this would be a fun way to see the students and have the students see the staff of ECK."



Base leaders in attendance included: U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Col. Vincent Ciuccoli, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, and Sgt. Maj. Lynnette Marr-Gaye, sergeant major of H&S BN, MCB Butler, all to show support to children that attend one of the base's elementary schools.



“We are out here to show the kids how much we appreciate them,” Bowers said. “They are going through a lot right now with online classes and they keep a positive attitude, they are an inspiration to us."



Students of ECK decorated the cars they rode in to let the teachers now that they miss them too.



“Our future is in good hands because these students are the future,” said Bowers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.30.2020 20:33 Story ID: 368963 Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, E.C. Killin Elementary School staff hosts drive-by parade, by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.