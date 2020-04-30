NEXConnect Keeps the Light On for the Navy Community

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A Sailor connects with a loved one via video chat. The Navy Exchange Service...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A Sailor connects with a loved one via video chat. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

When social distancing became the norm due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) NEXConnect Telecommunications Program began working around the clock to ensure Sailors and military families have wireless Internet access on base and in port for all their personal internet needs.



“As the Navy’s provider of personal telecommunications, our team’s mission is to keep Sailors and military families connected 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on affordable and reliable networks throughout their Navy journey—from boot camp to retirement,” said Mary Johnson, Vice President, NEXCOM’s NEXConnect Telecommunications Program. “Now more than ever, military families are relying on Wi-Fi for their jobs, school work, entertainment and more as they are spending more time at home. It’s our job to ensure that they have the Wi-Fi they need when they need it.”



As more people stay home, NEXConnect Telecommunications Program Office continues to aide social distancing by attentively keeping up with Wi-Fi bandwidth needs as usage increases both in the U.S. and overseas, particularly in Europe. Johnson and her team, along with their vendor partners, continually monitor network usage and functionality to make every effort to provide the necessary Internet bandwidth. The Wi-Fi systems continue to function properly and are satisfying current need. The NEXConnect team remains prepared for any policy changes related to on-base access and is fully equipped to remotely fix any on-base, personal Wi-Fi issues.



NEXCOM’s NEXConnect Telecommunications Program offers Wi-Fi service in NEXs, Navy Lodges, unaccompanied housing, family housing, barracks, Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities, galleys and medical facilities.