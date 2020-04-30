More Than 250 Vehicles Line Up for Fort Sam Burger King’s Opening Day

Courtesy Photo | With the need for physical-distancing-friendly food options greater than ever, the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | With the need for physical-distancing-friendly food options greater than ever, the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange has opened a brand-new, dual-drive-thru Burger King at 2449 Winfield Scott Road. Read more: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1lN. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – Soldiers and their families took full advantage of both drive-thru lanes at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s new Burger King at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston’s during its opening day.



More than 260 vehicles lined up April 22 during the first day, marking the end of a two-year stretch in which JBSA-Fort Sam Houston did not have a drive-thru restaurant.



“Going out to eat is a great way for families to bond, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made doing so harder,” said JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Exchange General Manager Eddie Devlin. “With how important it is to retain a sense of normalcy right now while still physically distancing, the need has never been greater for a fast, familiar drive-thru option at Fort Sam.”



To encourage physical distancing during the pandemic, service is limited to drive-thru and takeout only. To eliminate hand-to-hand contact during transactions, payment is exchanged via a small dish, and drive-thru orders are presented on plastic trays from which customers can retrieve food and drink themselves.



The new Burger King is also the only establishment at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston serving fountain drinks and hot coffee, with self-serve drink stations in the Exchange food court and Expresses currently closed due to the pandemic.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Exchange is supporting Soldiers, Airmen and military families, just has it has for nearly 125 years. As part of the Department of Defense, the Exchange is mission essential.



The new Burger King is located at 2449 Winfield Scott Road (Building 382). Drive-thru hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lobby hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



Facebook-friendly version: With the need for physical-distancing-friendly food options greater than ever, the Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Exchange has opened a brand-new, dual-drive-thru Burger King. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1lN.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange