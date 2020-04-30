Military Exclusive! Army & Air Force Exchange Boosts Spirits with Facebook Live Chats

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes brings morale boost while hosting celebrities...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes brings morale boost while hosting celebrities and musical guests during live segments on the Exchange’s Facebook page. Read more: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1lD see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving Warfighters and military families an exclusive chance to get up close and personal with Hollywood’s biggest stars and rising talent.



Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, is hosting celebrities and musical guests during live segments on the Exchange’s Facebook page. Service members and families can comment during “Tune-In Tuesday,” “Tune-In Thursday” or “Chief Chat” for a chance to have their questions read live.



So far, Chief has caught up with Mark Wahlberg, actor Max Martini, country singer Scooter Brown, country-rocker Cory Marks, Texas country-singer Travis Smith and rock band Islander.



“The celebrity chats have been a big morale boost during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reyes said. “The Exchange is giving service members and military families an exclusive chance to ‘talk’ to celebrities—we read as many viewer comments as we can.”



Upcoming chats include Taya Kyle (widow of “American Sniper” Chris Kyle) on April 30 and actor Mario Lopez on May 5.



