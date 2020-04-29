More flyover dates and locations added to Oklahoma Air National Guard salute to honor COVID-19 workers

Photo By Lt. Col. Geoff Legler | OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to salute and thank all healthcare workers, first...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Geoff Legler | OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel working the front lines to fight COVID-19, the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s, 138th Fighter Wing, will be conducting multiple flyover missions on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1. During the flyovers, four F-16 fighter jets will make a pass over select hospitals in the northeast part of the state. (Graphic by Leslie Donnelly, Oklahoma National Guard) see less | View Image Page

OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel working the front lines to fight COVID-19, the 138th Fighter Wing, Oklahoma Air National Guard, has added an additional flyover location Thursday, April 30, and will be conducting a second flyover mission on Friday, May 1. During the flyovers, four F-16 fighter jets will make a pass over select hospitals in the northeast part of the state.



The location and approximate time for the added flyover Thursday, April 30th include:



Owasso – 3:04 p.m. (Ascension St. John’s Owasso)



The locations and approximate times for the flyover Friday, May 1st include:



Wagoner – 2:10 p.m. (Wagoner Community Hospital)



Eufaula – 2:18 p.m. (Eufaula Indian Health Center)



McAlester – 2:23 p.m. (McAlester Regional Health Center)



Stigler – 2:30 p.m. (Haskell County Hospital)



Sallisaw – 2:34 p.m. (Sequoyah County Hospital)



Stilwell – 2:38 p.m. (Stilwell Memorial Hospital)



Tahlequah – 2:41 p.m. (Northeastern Health System Hospital)



Grove – 2:49 p.m. (Integris Grove Hospital)



Miami – 2:53 p.m. (Integris Miami Hospital)



Nowata – 3:00 p.m. (Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center)



Vinita – 3:05 p.m. (Craig General Hospital)



Pryor – 3:25 p.m. (Pryor Hillcrest Hospital)



Claremore



Claremore Regional Hospital – 3:28 p.m.



Claremore Indian Hospital – 3:29 p.m.



Oklahoma Veterans Center Claremore – 3:31 p.m.



“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said previously about the flight missions. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.”



Residents of the area are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of promoting social distancing and wearing a facemask while in public to view the flyover.



The men and women of the 138th FW are proud to continue a tradition of excellence in answering the call from the state and the nation by maintaining combat forces that are organized, equipped, trained and ready for mobilization and deployment as needed to support state and national security objectives. The 138th FW, which is the second largest F-16 Air National Guard Fighter Wing in the nation, has deployed in support of Operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.