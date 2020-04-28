Oklahoma Salute: Oklahoma Air National Guard to perform flyovers to honor COVID-19 workers

OKLAHOMA CITY – In an effort to salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel working the front lines to fight COVID-19, the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s, 138th Fighter Wing, will be conducting multiple flyover missions on Thursday, April, 30th. During the flyovers, four F-16 fighter jets will make a pass over select hospitals in the northeast part of the state.



The locations and approximate times for the flyover include:



Bartlesville – 2:11 p.m. (Jane Phillips Medical Center)

Stillwater – 2:24 p.m. (Stillwater Medical Center)

Cushing – 2:27 p.m. (Hillcrest Hospital)

Drumright – 2:29 p.m. (Drumright Regional Hospital)

Stroud – 2:32 p.m. (Stroud Regional Medical Center)

Bristow – 2:34 p.m. (Bristow Medical Center)

Okmulgee – 2:40 p.m. (Okmulgee Memorial Hospital)

Henryetta – 2:42 p.m. (Henryetta Medical Center/Hillcrest Hospital)

Muskogee – 2:49 p.m. (St. Francis Hospital, Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Montgomery VA Medical center)

Sapulpa – 2:56 p.m. (Ascension St. John, Creek Nation Community Hospital)



Tulsa

OSU Medical Center – 2:58 p.m.

St. John’s Medical Center/Hillcrest Medical Center – 2:59 p.m.

St Francis Hospital, Main – 3:00 p.m.

St. Francis Hospital/Hillcrest Hospital, South – 3:01 p.m.

St. John’s Medical Center, Broken Arrow – 3:02 p.m.

Owasso – 3:04 p.m. (Bailey Medical Center)



“This is our way of showing our gratitude and thanks to all of the doctors, nurses, medical staff and first responders who are selflessly and tirelessly working to keep Oklahoma safe and healthy during this pandemic,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma, said. “Thank you for your service to the people of our great state, and for showing how strong Oklahoma can be when we are all working together.”



Residents of the area are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of promoting social distancing and wearing a facemask while in public to view the flyover.



The men and women of the 138th FW are proud to continue a tradition of excellence in answering the call from the state and the nation by maintaining combat forces that are organized, equipped, trained and ready for mobilization and deployment as needed to support state and national security objectives. The 138th FW, which is the second largest F-16 Air National Guard Fighter Wing in the nation, has deployed in support of Operations Provide Comfort, Northern Watch, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel.

