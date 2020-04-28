NAVY ADDS TO RANKS OF GAS FREE ENGINEERS PROTECTING WORKFORCE

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – Until recently, only 14 people across the Navy were certified as gas free engineers (GFE) to inspect confined spaces to prevent fire and toxic gas mishaps. That number is now 17, with three more GFEs joining the ranks after passing a certification board in January for the maritime confined space program (MCSP) at the Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN).



Daniel Gilbert and Wylson Whitney from Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, and Varun Upadhyay from Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, recently earned their initial GFE certifications, while Dennis Williams from Trident Refit Facility in Bangor, Washington, completed his GFE recertification.



Because fire and explosion incidents are a major hazard for the Navy, GFEs have a tremendous duty, according to Jennifer Rous, industrial hygiene director with the office of the assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment.



Hot work, such as cutting, welding and grinding, are a source of ignition because the tools produce fire or sparks. Ships and shipyards contain many confined or enclosed, non-occupied areas lacking ventilation, and openings to these spaces are limited or restricted. The spaces are unsafe for entry or work until a GFE tests the space.



Hazards can result from flammable, explosive, or toxic materials, or oxygen-depleted or oxygen-enriched atmospheres. Entering confined spaces with these conditions may cause fire and explosions resulting in potential injury, illness or even death.



It is imperative that GFEs test for flammable and explosive conditions, as they are not always apparent, due to the inability to see or smell the potential threat. When GFEs deem a space acceptable for entry, they issue a certificate authorizing entry, outlining the type of work permitted, and identifying any special precautions.



“Ultimately, it comes down to one thing – saving lives,” Whitney said, one of the new GFEs. “A fire or explosion puts the lives of those nearby at risk, those we trust to respond and put the fire out at risk, and could prevent a warship from accomplishing its mission.”



Before 1992, only National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)-certified marine chemists could authorize hot work or work in spaces above an occupational exposure limit, per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



“The Navy requested permission from OSHA to have GFEs perform the inspections in lieu of certified marine chemists,” Rous said. “OSHA granted the Navy an alternate OSHA standard under the provision that we run a certification board and have procedures for running our program.”



The certification board adheres to the policy outlined in secretary of the Navy instruction (SECNAVINST) 5100.16, “Department of the Navy Gas Free Engineer Certification and Recertification,” to fulfill MCSP requirements. The requirements are spelled out in the Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) Command’s MCSP technical manual, S6470-AA-SAF-010.



Prior to sitting on the board, candidates must complete 300 hours of on-the-job training in specific categories, such as hot work, fuels and high-risk evolutions. This allows them to have the background of what they would observe in a shipyard or repair facility.



Candidates then undergo a board comprised of six members for several hours. Board members consist of two Navy GFEs, and representatives from the fleet, NAVSEA, NAVSAFECEN and the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (DASN) for safety. The DASN representative chairs the board because the office has direct ownership of the OSHA alternate standard.



“The GFE certification is a very intense process, and the documentation requirements to become a GFE are significant,” Whitney said.



Once certified, GFEs “are in a unique position because it is a distinctive skills subset of someone in an industrial hygiene community,” Rous said.



Whitney volunteered to become a GFE because they are in high demand at his workplace.



“This small population bears a huge responsibility to protect the Navy’s workforce and its assets, considering the large volume of hot work that takes place aboard ships and at shipyards,” Rous said.



The new addition of GFEs will help ensure the safety of both Navy and industry personnel who are working aboard ships and in shipyards throughout the country. This accomplishment is a reflection of each certificate holders’ expertise and the Navy’s dedication to ensure workplace safety.

